Stop using Ghanaian actors in Nollywood movies – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwyu has reacted to the news of 750 Nigerians deported from Ghana.

According to the controversial actor, if the Ghanaian government wants to act this way, then Nigerian movie makers should stop using Ghanaian actors in Nollywood movies.

He wrote;

top using Ghanaian actors in Nollywood films since their government has just deported more than 700 Nigerians…✈✈ Omg, I’m so SAD right now 😭 because someone just showed me a post that more than 700 Nigerians were allegedly deported from Ghana this 2019, why?😭 How many Ghanaian has our government deported since all this years they’ve lived and done business here?✈ What is happening? If they can deport our own brothers and sisters, why should we allow them act in our own movies?🎬 The kind of MONEY they make in just one movie in Nollywood, they don’t get it in Accra,😁 so are we FOOLS in Naija?🙈 Until the government of Ghana make amends, why should Nigerians BUY or go to the CINEMA to watch any Nollywood film that has any Ghanaian ACTOR or ACTRESS in it?🚗 Are we STUPID in Naija?🍎 #repost