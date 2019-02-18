Veteran actor Baba Suwe allegedly dying

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suwe is reportedly dying.

According to Inside sources the actor who had a running with NDLEA a few years back is down with an unknown ailment.

Recall a while back, actor Yomi Fabiyi shared this same story adding that many of his colleagues refused to help the veteran comic.

The Status, who spoke with a Lagos based radio broadcaster said no one in the movie industry has come out to render help to Baba Suwe who was born Babatunde Omidina.

The source continued saying;

“Baba Suwe is a good man. None of his people can say he is bad. And they are not helping him not because he behaved badly to them. They are not helping him because they care only about their family.

That’s the nature of our actors, there is no exception. Imagine the caliber of people I told you I had spoken to about Baba Suwe’s case, yet none looks his way yet.

But if, God forbid, he dies from the problem, they would be all over the place eulogising his qualities which they helped killed by their lack of empathy.”