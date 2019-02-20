Politics, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying After Oshiomole Accused Atiku Of Plotting To Rig The Presidential Is A Must Read

All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, has accused former vice President and Peoples Democratic party(PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of working in synergy with the ICT of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig Saturday’s election.

Oshiomole, a former Governor of Benin city made this accusation during a press conference in Abuja today, 19th February.

His address:

“The implication of this is that assuming without conceding that this allegation is true, it means Atiku is working hand-in-hand with the ICT unit in INEC to know the kind of machines that are deployed to where.

His accusations have been viewed as ” one lacking weight” by Nigerians and they have as such been on social media dragging the ex- governor.

Reactions:

 

