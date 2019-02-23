What Senator Oluremi Tinubu Said After Casting Her Vote Today Would Inspire You As A Nigerian

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and former first lady of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has cast her votes for her prefered Presidential and National Assembly candidate in the ongoing elections.

Remi who is the wife of All Progressive Congress(APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also seeking reelection into the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly in the ongoing election.

She shared via her twitter handle after casting her votes that now is the time for electorates to exhibit their power to decide who they want as their leaders for the next four years.

She said:

I already voted. You have the power to decide your leaders and the course of governance for the next four years. Pls go out and vote. #NigeraDecides2019 #Appreciation2019 pic.twitter.com/ebIoW3f1DH — Oluremi Tinubu (@oluremitinubu) February 23, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js