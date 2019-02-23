Politics, Trending

What Senator Oluremi Tinubu Said After Casting Her Vote Today Would Inspire You As A Nigerian

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and former first lady of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has cast her votes for her prefered Presidential and National Assembly candidate in the ongoing elections.

Remi who is the wife of All Progressive Congress(APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also seeking reelection into the Upper Chambers of the  National Assembly  in the ongoing election.

She shared via her twitter handle after casting her votes that now is the time for electorates to exhibit their power to decide who they want as their leaders for the next four years.

She said:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides: Neither accreditation nor voting has commenced in the whole of Southern Kaduna – PDD raises alarm

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari not sure of Aisha’s loyalty, peeps to confirm who she voted him or Atiku

#NigeriaDecides#: What Nigerians Are Saying After Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Refused To Reveal Who He Voted For Is A Must Read

#NigeriaDecides: If you’re voting in Lagos, Kano, Kano or any other state, call police on these numbers in case of any complaints

#NigeriaDecides#: DJ Cuppy And Father, Femi Otedola, Go Voting Together, Display Voters Card(Photo)

#NigeriaDecides#:Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, Caught With Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon, While Observing Elections(Picture)

#NigeriaDecides: See the best and most organised polling unit according to Nigerians

#Nigeria Decides: “I am a Democrat” – Atiku

Buhari caught peeping into Aisha’s ballot papers, INEC must sanction him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *