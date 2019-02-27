Your victory has left majority Nigerians in mourning – Nigerian senator

Senator Ben Bruce has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection victory has cast a dark Shadow in the nation, leaving many Nigerians in mourning mood.

President Buhari beat the People’s Democratic Party,PDP candidate for the election, Atiku Abubakar with over 4millions votes, to retain his position.

The senator from Bayelsa State said that the victory of the president, rather than cause jubilation, has left a majority of Nigerians in ‘mourning mode’. Speaking further, he said votes can be rigged but not people’s mood.

His words: They announce your ‘win’ and it is as if a majority of the nation is in mourning mode. That ought to tell you something. You can rig votes, but you can’t rig the public’s mood.