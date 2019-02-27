Politics, Trending

Your victory has left majority Nigerians in mourning – Nigerian senator

Senator Ben Bruce has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection victory has cast a dark Shadow in the nation, leaving many Nigerians in mourning mood.

President Buhari beat the People’s Democratic Party,PDP candidate for the election, Atiku Abubakar with over 4millions votes, to retain his position.

The senator from Bayelsa State said that the victory of the president, rather than cause jubilation, has left a majority of Nigerians in ‘mourning mode’. Speaking further, he said votes can be rigged but not people’s mood.

His words: They announce your ‘win’ and it is as if a majority of the nation is in mourning mode. That ought to tell you something. You can rig votes, but you can’t rig the public’s mood.

You may also like

Engaged?? See why many think Actress Ebube Nwagbo is engaged!

Former Benue Governor, Akume loses 4th Term Senatorial Bid

Where is Obasanjo the kingmaker??? Nigerians react after Atiku lost

Nollywood Actress Onyi Alex flaunts Her Body In A New Birthday Photo

#NigeriaHasDecided: Are Nigerians happy or not? See their reactions

What Buhari has promised Nigerians for the next four years

One man’s meat is another man’s poison – Tope Delano on Nigeria’s election

2019 Presidential Election: See What Nigerians Are Saying About Atiku’s Rejection of Result

Dear President Buhari, Congratulations on your stolen mandate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *