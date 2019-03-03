Politics, Trending

Buhari reveals the kind of Ministers, he’ll have in his next cabinet

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that those who will be in his next cabinet, are people with integrity and Nigeria’s interest at heart. The was made known by the president at a dinner organised the All Progressives Congress (APC) women and youth to celebrate his re-election victory, on Saturday.

Buhari didn’t ail to blame the 16years reign of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, where “rampant infrastructure decay”, despite the high earning of the country, t the time.

To ensure more food sufficiency and food export in Nigeria, Buhari further urged the youths to embrace agriculture, as measures have been taken to increase Agric production by farmers.

