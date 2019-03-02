Don Jazzy Debunks Major Rumour About Mohit

Ace producer and record label owner, Don Jazzy has debunked claims that former Mohit artistes were banned from using the defunct group’s songs after they went there separate ways.

The producer, who is sometimes a singer was reacting to a statement by a fan, who said singers of the defunct Mohit group, are now making waves, ever since Don Jazzy allowed them to start performing songs they made as Mohit.

@Olumideadams wrote: Nah when they all dismantled mohits it was illegal for any one of them to go for shows and sing the songs made under Mohits.

In his response, Don Jazzy said there was no such arrangement, as the statement is totally false.

