Entertainment

Fake life is part of the show business – Gladys Norvo

Ghanaian actress Gladys Norvo is of the opinion that celebrities need to live fake lives for the show business.

According to Gladys;

“Being a showbiz person is not like being a pastor or a corporate executive where people expect only good from you. Show business is an open space full of competition where everybody is doing something to get attention and get talked about.

“If people want to flaunt what they don’t have in real life, it is the show part of show business which their followers are obviously interested in and that is allowed in this industry.

Gladys went on to says she sees no wrong in living a fake life;

“Fake lifestyles rule in show business so there’s nothing wrong feeding your fans with what they want to see or hear.”

“It is very disheartening that while you are doing everything to please your fans as a celebrity, others see it as an opportunity to call you a prostitute.

On how female celebrities are judged she said;

“Male celebrities post nude pictures but we don’t criticise them but as soon as a lady reveals even her cleavage hell breaks loose,” Gladys Norvo said.

