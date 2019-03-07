How My Marriage Crashed – Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has finally revealed that her marriage to Olakunle Abounce Fawole, has hit the rock.
The talented actress shared that her marriage started having issues when she became three months pregnant.
Abounce who is the son of late Nollywood veteran, Bukky Ajayi, is yet to make any public statement as regards the “failed marriage”.
In her own word:
“We started having issues before the birth of Xavier. I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the ‘issues’ came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got worse and today here we are
“Right now, we are not living together, and we are not living as husband and wife, we are not husband and wife anymore and I would say a mutual agreement to go our separate ways. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t working out,”