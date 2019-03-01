I hope she is stopped before she murders someone – Nigerian singer Timi Blaze drags RCCG pastor

Nigerian singer Timi Baze has taken to social media to call out an RCCG pastor for assaulting and attempting to defraud him.
Sharing photos and videos of injuries she inflicted on him during the assault, Blaze said, ‘the woman who appears in this video is my former landlady, Pastor Tega Peace Odudu: An Area Pastor Of The Redeem Christian Church Of God, Arida Lagos Parish Province R11, Parish Region LA37 and A Barrister Of The Nigerian Court Of Law’
Not stopping there, he said;
‘I truly pray this woman is stopped before she one day kills somebody. Lawyers should be decent people, not thugs. Pastors should be Christ like not oppressors of fellow Christians’.
Dear Redeemed Christian Church Of God , Please Investigate People Before You Make Them Pastors . There are a bunch of people destroying your churches name and making a mockery of what Christianity should be and are pastors in your church . God Help Young People Being Oppressed In This Country , I decided to share this video to ensure that people who perform heartless , unjust and wicked acts and hide under the cloud of Religion and social status do not go Scott free. The woman who appears in this video is my former landlady , Pastor Tega Peace Odudu : An Area Pastor Of The Redeem Christian Church Of God , Arida Lagos Parish Province R11, Parish Region LA37 and A Barrister Of The Nigerian Court Of Law. Please Swipe Left for The Full Story . I truly pray this woman is stopped before she one day kills somebody . Lawyers Should Be Decent People Not Thugs. Pastors Should Be Christ Like Not Oppressors Of Fellow Christians .