I hope she is stopped before she murders someone – Nigerian singer Timi Blaze drags RCCG pastor

Nigerian singer Timi Baze has taken to social media to call out an RCCG pastor for assaulting and attempting to defraud him.

Sharing photos and videos of injuries she inflicted on him during the assault, Blaze said, ‘the woman who appears in this video is my former landlady, Pastor Tega Peace Odudu: An Area Pastor Of The Redeem Christian Church Of God, Arida Lagos Parish Province R11, Parish Region LA37 and A Barrister Of The Nigerian Court Of Law’

Not stopping there, he said;

‘I truly pray this woman is stopped before she one day kills somebody. Lawyers should be decent people, not thugs. Pastors should be Christ like not oppressors of fellow Christians’.

