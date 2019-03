Babajide Sanwoolu, the governorship of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has swept the polls at his polling unit, Lateef Jakande/Okunnu Ward 019 in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu recorded 124 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Jimi Agbaje, who scored 26 votes to come second.

