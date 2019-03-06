New Police IG bans unmarked/covered number plate

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has placed an embargo on unauthorized use of unmarked/covered vehicle number plate.

Police boss said the embargo became necessary because “the act could also impact negatively on national security and safety and has the capacity to; heighten criminal activities, engender atmosphere of lawlessness, shield perpetrators of crime and place unnecessary pressure on security agencies in their routine crime prevent & monitoring tasks.”

According to the police IG, defaulters of this order will be dealt with according to the law. Mr Adamu also said that security personnel found escorting defaulters will be summarily dealt with.

The IGP further instructed all AIGs and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the Zonal and State Commands “to strictly enforce the restriction order at their various Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) and to ensure that all defaulters are dealt with according to the law. “