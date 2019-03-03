Nigerians Fire Heavy Shots At Teni After A Video Of Her Insulting A White Man In Yoruba Language Emerged

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to the now trending video of a popular musician, Teniola Apata, dishing out insults to a white man in her native “Yoruba” language.
According to the video, Teni meant comedy having with the aim of making a jest of the White man but Nigerians did not find the video funny and this has caused them firing heavy shots at her.
Reactions:
Teni should realise she isn't a comedian, she should stick to music.
— sayrah~✨ (@nexxtaa) March 2, 2019
Teni should stop going around making those stupid videos. It's not fun again abeg .
— Physioniyi (@physioniyii) March 2, 2019
Teni is not even funny to start with.
— Air (@Air_shocks) March 2, 2019