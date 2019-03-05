Local News, Politics, Trending

PDP storm INEC’s office in Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has led a delegation of party chieftains and members to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters in Abuja over the outcome of the February 23 Presidential polls.

PDP rejected the outcome of the election, citing irregularities, voter suppression in their strongholds amidst other accusations.

At the time of filing in this report, the PDP leaders and members are currently chanting solidarity songs in front of the INEC office amid heavy security presence.

Tags

atikuelectionpdpSecondus

You may also like

Obasanjo hailed as Father of modern Nigeria, as he hits 82

#AtikuGoToCourt#: ”Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup” – Nigerians Throw Mud At PDP

“Don’t be intimidated, go out and vote” – Dino Melaye advise voters

$AtukuMustGoToCourt: Buhari supporters protest

”The Jazz I Did That Did Not Allow People Win Big Has Expired” – Nairabet Owner Fumes After A Punter Won N10.9m

“When will they arrest Atiku’s mother?” – Deji Adeyanju queries

Nigerians Take To Social Media To Eulogize Obasanjo At 82

‘Give Us Our Mandate’ PDP leaders takes protest to INEC

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is Nigeria’s most loved president till date” – Nigerians celebrate Former president [See pictutes]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *