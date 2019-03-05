PDP storm INEC’s office in Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has led a delegation of party chieftains and members to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters in Abuja over the outcome of the February 23 Presidential polls.

PDP rejected the outcome of the election, citing irregularities, voter suppression in their strongholds amidst other accusations.

At the time of filing in this report, the PDP leaders and members are currently chanting solidarity songs in front of the INEC office amid heavy security presence.