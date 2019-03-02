”what Deji was eating in Kano cell that he is so chubby than when he went in?” – Nigerians Say As They React To News That The Activist Has Been Released

Finally!!! exactly Seventy-eight days after he was ”controversially” arrested by the police, Deji Adeyanju has regained his freedom from the Kano Central Prison where he has been held since December last year.

His release has got Nigerians taking their turns to react on social media.

Reactions:

Truly a hero…Welcome back Deji pic.twitter.com/H6SCCEkUPv — Kesiena Agbaire (@kessagbaire) March 1, 2019

Deji Adeyanju has been released barely one week after the presidential elections. They simply locked up the young man for months cos of presidential elections. Deji is a fearless young man. We need to get Deji into House of Reps in 2023. — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) March 1, 2019