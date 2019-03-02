Politics, Trending

”what Deji was eating in Kano cell that he is so chubby than when he went in?” – Nigerians Say As They React To News That The Activist Has Been Released

Finally!!!  exactly Seventy-eight days after he was ”controversially” arrested by the police, Deji Adeyanju has regained his freedom from the Kano Central Prison where he has been held since December last year.

His release has got Nigerians taking their turns to react on social media.

Reactions:

 

 

You may also like

What Omoyele Sowore Said After Police Released Deji Adeyanju Is A Must Read

Breaking!!! See Why Court Stops INEC from issuing certificate of return to Akpabio’s opponent

Socual media rejoices, as Adeyanju finally comes home

”Here Is Why UK And Other Foreign Countries Endorsed Buhari” – PDP Chairman

What Oshiomhole should be doing, rather than mocking Atiku

”Why It Would Be Hard For Atiku To Win In Court” – Falana

”I Am The Most Romantic Actor In Nollywood, Any Popular Actress Who Hasn’t Kissed Me Is Missing” – Do You Believe This Nollywood Actor???

What Nigerians are saying about Okorocha and Amosun’s suspension

Super Falcons Deliver On Promise Made To Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *