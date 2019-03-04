What presidency told Atiku, after he said his son in-law is being persecuted because of him

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar has criticised the continued detention of his son in-law and lawyer by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to the former vice president, the only reason why they are being held is because they supported him, adding that government should pursue justice and peace for everyone and not only for those who support them.

His words: My son in law and lawyer have been detained, one for 3 weeks and the other recently. They are paying the price for supporting me. I urge those now persecuting them to remember that a government’s mandate is to pursue peace and justice for all, and not just those who support them.

However, Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, has accused the former vice president of selling the idea of allowing people who have committed crimes to walk free because they are related to him.

She notes further that there are laws in Nigeria, which hold those that break them liable and that Nigerians are glad that he didn’t win, if not he’d have taken them back to the days of impunity.

His words: Its sad that you are selling the idea that when people commit crimes, they should be allowed to walk free, simply because they are related to you

Nigeria has laws which go after and apprehend those who break them

Nigerians must be thankful that you can’t take us back to impunity.