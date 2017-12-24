Aguero fires Manchester City to 17th consecutive Premier league victories

Manchester City’s winning streak continues as the cityzens wrapped up their 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aguero scored twice and set up Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola’s side made it 18 wins and one draw in the first half of the season and provisionally opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at improving Everton, while bottom club Swansea City started life without sacked manager Paul Clement by drawing 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Manchester City are now two wins away from equalling the record for consecutive wins in Europe’s top five leagues, which was set by Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013-14.

They have already become the first team to score 100 goals in the English top flight in a calendar year since Liverpool in 1982.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )