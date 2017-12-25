Entertainment

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Was Lit On Countless Levels

If you missed Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, 2017, then you probably need to read this over and over again because mind blowing is the least that described the show. As is the case every year, Pepsi brought the best of Music to us with the “Skrrrrrrr pa pa pa” sensation; Big Shaq, as well as a host of  Nigerian super stars like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Simi, Runtown, Olamide, Ycee, Niniola, Small Doctor, Mayokun, 9ice, Nonso Amadi – trust me, the list goes on and on.

See below how it all went down

DISEMBAA has been amazing so far and there is more to come. See below Pepsi’s Calendar for upcoming events

#NoShakinCarryGoDisembaa


Tags

You may also like

Joke Jigan Is Engaged As Olawale Osato Jegunmah Proposes (Photos)

“I Love You Bro” — Davido To Wizkid For Bringing Him Out On Stage At His Concert

Ruth Kadiri Gets Engaged On Christmas Day (Photos)

Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures

Sound Of Music Star Heather Menzies Urich Dies Aged 68

Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Hug Tightly On Stage (Photo)

Olu Jacobs Joins Instagram At 75

Oritsefemi Promises 4Reign A Video Shoot For Calling His Name In His Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *