Pump Attendant gets Arrested For Selling Fuel at a high prize (video)

Irrespective of the harsh conditions people have been living in following the steady increase in fuel price, someone still had the audacity to go against the law and extort money from customers selling above the authorized price.

Along Iba road GHEGEE PETROLIUM, witnesses had it that petrol was been sold at 240 per litre against the original 145 per litre. Some group of young men ‘customers’ who could’nt bear it anymore knowing the original prize reported the case to the police and when the police got there, they were ordered to shutdown or sell at the original price.

After much questioning and a brief investigation, it was discovered that it was the pump attendant who was busy extorting money illegally by topping the prize up to 240 per litre.

An eye witness took pictures and video the event as it ended with the police leading the pump attendant out of the area.

After 5 munites the Task force left, the station switched off their gen claiming there is no light.

WHAT A LIFE!

Watch video below;