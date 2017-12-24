The Wedding Party, too?

The Wedding Party 2 is showing at the cinemas this Yuletide. I have yet to see it but it is a sure date for me. However, I have been following some kind of (ongoing) debate over The Wedding Party 2. There are those who query why the producers of The Wedding Party felt a need to do a sequel. And some of the contributions to that debate have been rather funny.

Incidentally, I have no problems with this sequel. We shouldn’t be quick to dismiss a sequel without considering each story on its own merit. The Wedding Party by the nature of its subject matter, has so many potential stories that can grow from a wedding: One couple marries, babies are born. Another brother/sister marries. Perhaps, divorce/remarriage, etc. Minus the fact that a typical Nigerian wedding gets more dramatic every time there is a wedding.

The part that made me laugh out loud in the debate was someone pointing out the hypocrisy of people who wait patiently for sequels of their favourite films and series like Game of the Thrones, Star Wars. I’ve likely drawn the ire of a few fans right now: Imagine the sacrilege of putting The Wedding Party and Star Wars in the same story. Yes, those may not be the best examples. But the fact remains that people do sit and wait patiently, sometimes for years, to watch their favourite whose story isn’t that different from its last few sequels.

I know sequels were abused at some point in Nollywood. But I also remember back in the mid to late 90s when Chico Ejiro’s Silent Night, was a Christmas fixture. Let the wedding continue jare.

source: Punch