BBNaija 2018: Controversy As Several Condoms Go Missing Within House

 

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle, has revealed why there are missing condoms in the house.

Miracle, speaking to Tobi said condoms were missing because some housemates were having s*x in the shower.

This is coming after some of the housemates last week disclosed that the number of condoms in the house had reduced and no one accepted to have used them.

According to Miracle, he noticed the reduction in the number of condoms even before he had s*x with Nina. Recall that Miracle and Nina were after last week Saturday party purportedly caught having s*x under the blanket

Miracle, who is the head of house, while explaining his point, however, accused housemates, Bambam, Teddy A, Lolu and Anto for using the condoms in the bathroom because there are no cameras in the toilet.

He said, “You no dey see things for this house pass me, Anto & Lolu, BamBam & Teddy don knack since.

”Na why condom dey miss for this house.”

