Speeding Truck Crushes 3 Students To Death In Ijebu

A speeding truck has killed three innocent students on their way to school in Ajebo, Oru Ijebu area of Ogun state. It was gathered that an Okada rider was also killed in the fatal accident. The students died wearing their school uniforms.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, Kolawole wrote: “A truck that’s belong to Dangote the most richest man in Africa crushed to death one man, and 3 students of Itamerin at Ajebo, Oru Ijebu early morning today.

Very disheartening.”

