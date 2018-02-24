Want To Slay in Your Gele & Makeup? Check Out These 6 Stunning Styles

Saturdays are for owambes in Nigeria. If you look around you, you must find one on your street. In Lagos, going out on a Saturday, has become a lot of work due to traffic. Party goers go out in their numbers to grace that occasion of a family member, friend, colleague, acquaintance, a friend’s friend or someone they don’t even know from Adam., thereby clogging the roads.

People don’t just attend owambes, they make sure they make a statement especially with their gele and makeup. So, here are 6 of the best for this weekend.