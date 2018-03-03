News Feed

Beautiful Photos From RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye’s 76th Birthday Celebrations

The general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, was surrounded by family and friends as they celebrated with him when he turned 76.
 

Pastor Adeboye

Photos from the birthday celebration of the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, as he turned 76 on Friday, March 2, have emerged online.

The influential cleric was seen surrounded by family friends and church members who celebrated the birthday with him.

In the photos shared online, a big white cake with a gold illustration of the pastor’s age was seen at the center of the celebration.

Adeboye was born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun state. He became the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1981.

