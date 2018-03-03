News Feed

Young Man Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend In Lagos (Photo)

A Facebook user identified as Moses Benedict Ohigbamudu Igbafe, has taken to the social networking platform and shared the photos of a young who has just committed suicide in the Ajah area of Lagos State over a girlfriend who left him.

Moses posted the photos and wrote:

“I just heard this brother named Tony Phillip decided to take his life just yesterday 1st of March, 108, because his girlfriend left him.

“Until his death, he was a Legionary at my Parish, Its a shame I must confess, I’m truly short of words. 

“May GOD have Mercy on the soul of Tony Phillip . Amen!” 

