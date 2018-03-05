According to the information at our disposal, a member of filmmakers in Nigeria is serious down with chest cancer.

The information read thus: “Behind the camera in Nollywood is a great lady

She was the makeup artiste for Jennifer Part 1& 2, Taiwo Taiwo, Iro funfun, Ayelujara & host of others

She also dropped the makeup boxes to appear in some scenes

Remember Jide Kosoko’s sister in-law in the Jennifer part 1

A great effort from her that contributed to the success of the Jennifer series we all enjoy till today

But she has been battling cancer since 2014 with right chest gone already

A fighter but she’s an orphan

Husband left her because of the Cancer

She has no kid

All Nigerians and supporters of Nollywood are the only family she has.

With your help she can be treated and come back to a better life.

Bukola Iyabo Oshadare must Live.

All over the world we are calling on Nigerians to help Save Oluwabukola Iyabo Oshadare.

With N1,000 from 35,000 Nigerians we can raise N35 million in a day and fly her to India to operate on the chest cancer.

It starts today and God willing we can hit the target N35 million by tomorrow morning.

I just transferred mine into OSHADARE IYABO BUKOLA 0165053100 GTB

She can be reached on 08034032444

God bless you as you contribute and share the Message”.

Source: Nollyzone