Entertainment

Cardi B explains why she didn’t call off her engagement to Offset after he cheated in April issue of ‘Cosmopolitan’ (Photos)

Cardi B is on the cover of the April 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, and has explained why she didn’t call off her engagement to Offset after the rapper reportedly cheated on her.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper and the Migos rapper got engaged last September, but their relationship has repeatedly been marred by rumors of infidelity.

Following series of questions from her fans why she decided to stay with the rapper amid all the cheating scandals, Cardi told Cosmo she’d rather work things out with Offset than to leave.

Cardi B explains why she didn

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” she said, adding that it’s ultimately up to her to decide how she wants to move forward in the relationship although she knows he’s in the wrong.

“It’s not right, what he f–king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she continued.

Cardi B explains why she didn

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Be Honest: This Thing Wizkid Is Doing, Is it Good?

HIGHLIGHTS FROM FEMI KUTI’S ALBUM PERFORMANCE AT NEW AFRIKA SHRINE YESTERDAY!

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Is A Goddess As She Stuns In New Photos To Celebrate New Month

Why I Spent 9 Years In University – Comedian Ayo Makun

Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Explains How Her Bum Bum Embarrassed Her In Bank Today

Ace Nigerian Singer, D’Banj Reveals Shocking Reason Why He Is Not Performing In Nigerian Cities

Most Record Labels In Nigeria Are Founded By ‘Yahoo Bois’ – D’banj Explodes

Nollywood To Shoot Local ‘Black Panther’ Movie? (Photos)

Baddest!! Davido Maintain His Record As He Just Hit 6m Followers On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *