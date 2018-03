American actors Chadwick ‘Black Panther’ Boseman, 40, and Regina, 47, Hall might be the latest couple in Hollywood. The pair were among the host of celebrities that attended the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar bash on Sunday night.

Chadwick and Regina who were dressed in impressive ensembles were reported to have had a good time at the event. They were later spotted leaving the venue together.

See more photos below.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog