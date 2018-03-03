Manchester City Vs Chelsea; All the Juice

Manchester City will tomorrow at 5pm take on current champions Chelsea, for a chance to win the Premier League. City, who are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games will play the Blues at Etihad and like we all know, you don’t take the game to City, they are so in form right now.

If City get up to 15 points from their remaining 10 games, then they would claim their third title and first under Pep Guardiola. City are 18 points better off than at the same stage last season, Chelsea are 16 points worse off after a stuttering defence of the title

What the coaches are saying

Pep Guardiola:

[There are] Still five games [wins needed], 10 games left. But we can’t think too much because the last champions, Chelsea are coming. We have not recovery but hopefully the desire to be the best team in England. We must forget our tiredness and hopefully we’ll win the game.

Antonio Conte:

They are having a fantastic path this season. Sometimes, it’s difficult to find a weakness in this team but, I think that, when you work very well and there is a great feeling between the manager and the club, you can work like you want. City have the possibility to spend a lot of money so when you have these two things – money and a good manager – this is the result.

Our Prediction

Mancity 1 vs Chelsea 0