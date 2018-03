Controversial DJ, DJ Cuppy, has had us feeling bad for a gentleman who said he needed her in his life – well, the DJ felt there was someone he needed more and not her.

A Twitter user sent in a tweet saying “I need a DJ Cuppy in my life.” and the DJ just had the reply she thought suits him best… she replied,

No, you need Jesus 😇 Even DJ Cuppy needs Jesus. 💛🙏🏽 #GodIsGreat

Source: Naijaloaded