Nollywood Actor Williams Uchemba Hides Car Number Plate, Fans React

Skit maker, musician and convener of the Gift Challenge, Williams Uchemba is a very rich young man whose source of income has become the topic of discussion of many of his followers.

Williams Uchemba

UN Ambassador, Williams Uchemba is being bashed front and back after he shared photos of himself relaxing in his 2016 C300 Mercedes Benz worth $44,000 which is roughly estimated at about N15,839,243.

Williams Uchemba who wasn’t a personality to reckon with among celebrities some time ago has become a person to rub shoulders with after he showed off his multi million naira Los Angeles mansion, and the thing that amazes his fans is that till now nobody knows the source of his wealth.

After his brief post on Instagram, some fans accused him of duping white women to get money, some accused him of been ritualistic, others applauded him for his newly found fortune but none could tell the reason why he hid his plate number in his photos.

Several questions have been dropped on the comment section of his page, but the actor has failed to respond to any of them.