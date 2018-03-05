Oscars Dress Which Took More Than 600 Hours To Make (photos)

Margot Robbie arrived on the Oscars red carpet wearing a white floor length gown that looked pretty simple…However, the custom haute couture from Chanel, and it took more than 600 hours to craft.

The dress, made by Karl Lagerfeld himself, featured a corset bodice with a 3D band of crystal tubes, filled with camellias, a favourite flower of Coco Chanel.

While it looks fairly plain from far away, a peek up close reveals the craftsmanship that went into crafting the dress. InStyle reports that the corsage and strap embroidery required 550 hours of work by fourteen fashion hands, while the assembly of the dress took 130 hours.

See the photos below;

Source: Brain news