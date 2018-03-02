Police Speaks On Alleged Attempt To Arrest Dino Melaye As Senator Cries Out Over Another Assassination

Senator Dino Melaye

The embattled senator representing Kogi west, Senator Dino Melaye, had on Thursday, alleged that some security operatives attempted to arrest him after he made a court apperance Senator Melaye was arraigned at a fedeal court in Abuja, for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.



“After the court refuse the application of the Federal Government to refuse me bail. Governor Yahaya Bello using SARS and policemen from Kogi State Government house with A O Govt House lokoja have taken over the FCT high Court to arrest and poison me on the way to lokoja. SDM,” Dino Melaye Tweeted.

He added: “You will recall that I alerted the Nation 2weeks ago that plans have been perfected to frame me up with fake charges by Kogi State Govt. my resolve is Total. I shall not be intimidated. I will continue to speak the truth.” (sic)



It was gathered that operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) had on Thursday, laid siege to a high court in Abuja where Melaye was arraigned for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State.

In a swift reaction to the lawmaker’s claims, the Nigerian Police said they had nothing to do with the attempt to arrest him.

While speaking to TheCable on Friday, William Aya, spokesman of the state command, said: “I don’t know what you are talking about…the police is not involved in the issue.”

When asked why police officers were in court yesterday, Aya replied: “That’s what I am telling you, I am not aware of that. There is nothing like that.”

Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria police force, did not respond to inquiry regarding the allegation.

