P*rnstar banned on Instagram over fears she could influence upcoming Italian general elections (Photos)

An Italian P0*nstar was banned on Instagram over fears she might influence the country’s general election, which is due to take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Paola Saulino, 28 previously promised to perform a s*x act on anyone who voted ‘no’ in a referendum last December. And after the ‘no’ vote was victorious, she claimed to have pleasured 700 men that took part in it.

At that time she reportedly launched a ‘Pompa Tour’ (Oral Tour) including announcing tour dates. Ms. Saulino said she would be visiting Rome, Florence, Bologna, Verona, Milan, Turin, Naples, Bari, Lecce and Palermo urging people to fill in a booking form if they had voted No.

Speaking to Daily Star, after she claimed her Instagram page has been blocked, she said the politicians are scared she could use that influence during the general election.

Paola said: ‘They are scared that I could influence the result of the votes again. They are scared that I might launch another Pompa Tour for this election.’

‘If I influence people that’s my business! I don’t want pay the price for this.’
Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


