Saraki Gives President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo An Ostrich Egg (Photos)

Bukola Saraki presenting the gift to Nana Ado Akufo

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Monday, presented an ostrich egg with the map of Africa painted on it to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra, Ghana.

Saraki, who is in Ghana for the 25th anniversary of the Ghanaian Parliament presented the painted and lacquered egg, which was made in Bauchi State, Nigeria.

The presentation of the egg was the highlight of the meeting between the President of the Nigerian Senate and the President of Ghana on the sidelines of the anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the meeting with Ghanaian President, Saraki reviewed the history of Nigeria-Ghana diplomatic relationship, submitting that it had improved democracy and good governance for the people of both countries.

Saraki appreciated the relationship of the countries, pointing out that the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari and himself to witness the celebration of Ghana’s 25 years of parliamentary democracy was a sign of the growing good relationship between the two nations.

According to him, Nigeria’s Senate and the National Assembly, in general, was committed to improving the quality of governance in favour of the people, a resolve which he said had resulted in the enactment of several laws and passage of important resolutions.

In his remark, Ghana’s President, Akufo Addo, noted that because of the key roles played by parliaments in good governance, the two countries were paying much attention to boosting parliamentary relationship.

Akufo Addo said, “Parliaments in both countries had become very robust and rich in the quality of legislation, it was in the best interest of the people that support must be accorded the legislature to continue its work.

“The collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in good governance and democracy has been of great benefits to Africa and its people.”

