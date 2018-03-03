What Mercy Johnson’s Husband Said About Her Cooking Will Amuse You

Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie constantly serve couple goals and get their fans admiring the couple lifestyle.

They both enjoy each other’s company and recently when they hung out, her husband took to social media to inform fans that his wife is the best cook in the world.

According to him, when they went out, he tasted something different from the normal, but Mercy told him that all meals musn’t taste like hers.

He wrote: “That moment you taste something different from the normal, and then i complained. “Baby all meal mustn’t taste like mine” You just have to manage, says my wifey. My wife is the best cook, she fixes all my meals. I love you so much @mercyjohnsonokojie”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria