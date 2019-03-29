Amazing!!! Navy rescues two-month-old baby from drowning

The Nigerian Navy in Port Harcourt has reported the rescue of a two-month-old baby and 11 others from drowning in Ngo waterways in Rivers State.

Lt. Ernest Jim, Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, disclosed this on Friday.

He said troops on routine patrol of the waterways sighted a capsized boat and immediately intervened to rescue the 12 passengers.

The boat mishap happened at about 1330 hours on Thursday, March 28 around Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Map Jetty in Ngo, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. It is gratifying to state that all 11 passengers and the baby were rescued with no casualty recorded.

Jim revealed that the 12 passengers are in good condition after being taken to the NLNG hospital. He also revealed that the boat suffered mishap as a result of overloading.