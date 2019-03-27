APC heads to supreme court over Zamfara election

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has reacted to the decision of the Appeal Court ruling out All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Zamfara State.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, the governor disclosed that he would approach the Supreme Court on the judgment of the Appeal Court.

Yari explained that the purpose of going to the apex court was to seek the interpretation of the ruling for better understanding.

Addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday in Abuja, the governor said he would approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

He explained that the purpose of going to the apex court was to seek the interpretation of the ruling for better understanding.

I think it is better for us to go to the Supreme Court so that the court can be able to explain what the judgment is about.

In the entire judgment, there is no order or directive of what to be done or what not to be done.

Yari also pointed out that the decision of the court didn’t specify and it did not say anything about the national assembly and state assembly.
Tags from the story
APC, Yari, zamfara

You may also like

See What People Are Saying About UEFA Champions League Group Fixtures

Presidency ‘Unaware’ Of Plan To Probe Sanusi, Soludo

Edo Polls: We’ll Expose PDP In Court – Oshiomhole

Witness confirms how Orji Uzor Kalu aide withdrew N714m from Abia govt account

APC my foot!!! Fayose debunks claims that he plans to join the ruling party

ANC Tables Motion For Jacob Zuma To Step Down

Wike’s Victory A Temporary Setback – Rivers APC

Spain set for more crisis from Catalonia

JS1 pupil expelled from school for putting acid into his classmate’s water bottle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories