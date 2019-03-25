BREAKING: Another Victory For PDP In Bauchi State

A Federal high court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit challenging the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare a winner in the Bauch Gubernatorial poll.

The application was filed by Mohammed Abubakar, incumbent Governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Bala Mohammed, won the previous election, as well as the supplementary election conducted on March 23.

INEC can now go head to declare a winner having been unable to formally declare the PDP winner because of the court action.