A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announce the result of Tafawa Balewa local government in Bauchi State.

Last week, a court ruling stopped INEC from collating Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area election results for the Bauchi Governorship election based on the ex-parte motion filed by the All Progressives Congress.

However, the court has declined jurisdiction on the matter at the resumed hearing on Monday.