Buhari’s aide reacts to claims, celebrities ran down Escape club with unpaid debts

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi has joined many Nigerians to talk about a recent revelation by the CEO of Escape Club, Richard Nnadi.

Nnadi had threatened to release the names of popular celebrity debtors that owe him a whooping N120m debt, which has led to the shutdown of his business.

He revealed this, and more in an interview on Cool FM, adding that good customers like Davido, Bobrisky, Falz, Lati, Sujimoto, have never owed him.

Nnadi made it clear, he would go public with the names of celebrities, owing him on April 1.

Good morning everyone!Guess What Season It Is?Yes! You Got It Right …..It’s Fvck You Season…[email protected] I Am Sorry But It’s Time We Switched Up On These Debtors!Other Club Owners Won’t Say Anything Cos They Are Still In The Business But I Am Out And Never Going Back So I Will Take This For The Rest Of Us That Can’t Speak!Footballers, Musicians , Big Brother Housemates , Politicians And Even Slay Queens…..I Am Coming For All Of U Cos April 1st Is A Day For Fools!, he wrote.

In his reaction, Ogunlesi said club owners will refuse customers who want to buy little buy pay in full, but allow celebrities who will buy a lot and never ever pay their debt.

He wrote: Naija clubs I hail. You will gate the simple dudes and girls who want to spend 10/20/30k and pay in full, because you want to vvip the pretend-celebs who will trigger Champagne siren and blow 1m/2m/3m on credit. On credit o. Eternal credit for that matter 😭