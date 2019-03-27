How does a celebrity announcing that he just buy a ferrari put you under undue pressure? – Segalink queries

by Verity

Popular #endsars campaigner, Segun Awosanya simply known as Segalink has shaken and almost broken a major table that has many Nigerian fans on it.

The human rights activist on Wednesday morning threw a big question to his followers on Twitter, asking why people feel under pressure because a celebrity has just shown off his latest acquisition on social Media.

The lawyer says even though, he might under the craze about celebrity worship by Nigerians but worse is, how the announcement that a celebrity just but a Ferrari “makes you feel under the weaponization of poverty & abject hardship.”

His words:

I may not know much about the bubble that Nigerians worship in celebrities, but someone more intelligent than I should please tell me how the announcement, by your talentless superstar, of buying a Ferrari makes you feel under the weaponization of poverty and abject hardship. ⏰

You may also like

Reps Set to Probe Allegations of Wasted Funds to the Tune of $67 Billion

Nigerians Should Beg Jonathan To Seek Second Term, It’s In Their Best Interest – Lawmaker

Former NAICOM Commissioner Sentenced To 15 Years Imprisonment

Boko Haram: Nigerian Military Satisfied With Security Forces’ Operations In Borno

FA Charge José Mourinho With Misconduct

Reactions Trail Ben Bruce’s Call For Increase In Minimum Wage

Northern Governors Slam Maku Over ‘Not Doing Enough’ Comment

Northern Governors Slam Maku Over ‘Not Doing Enough’ Comment

GUARANTY TRUST BANK GTB IMPORTANT INFORMATION

QUIT NOTICE: Photos Of This Igbo Man ‘Packing Out’ Of The North After The Threat Has Gone Viral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *