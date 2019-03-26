”new-boy” Paul Onuachu Inspires Super Eagles To Victory Over Egypt

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in a keenly contested international friendly game played at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba today, March 26th.

The only goal of the match was scored by ”new-boy” Paul Onuachu who plays for Danish club FC Midtjylland after just eight seconds of play.

His first goal in a Super Eagles shirt has gone on to become the fastest ever for any Super Eagles player.

He was also a handful for the Egyptians in the game and easily the most fouled player on the pitch