Osun Election: Adeleke cannot get certificate of return yet – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a statement denying that the commission had issued a certificate of return to Sen Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The commission said it can only present a certificate of return to Adeleke if the embattled governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola fails to appeal the judgment of the tribunal that sacked him within 21 days.

The Osun State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja had last week Friday in a split decision of two to one, nullified the election of Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Adeleke winner of the 2018 gubernatorial election.

The Tribunal who gave the judgment ordered INEC to immediately issue a fresh certificate of return to Adeleke as the lawful and validly elected governor of Osun State, after declaring the September 27, 2018 re-run election as illegal.

According to INEC’s National Commissioner on Information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye;

The commission has not issued any new certificate in relation to Osun State.

Section 143(1) of the Electoral Act gives a candidate whose election is set aside a period of 21days from the date of the decision to appeal against such a decision.

The person is entitled to remain in office pending the determination of the appeal. The commission will only issue the certificate if appeal is not lodged within 21 days. The commission has not issued any new certificate in relation to Osun State.