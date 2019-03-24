Sokoto Rerun: Tambuwal in a tight corner as one LGA to decide his fate

by Verity

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Sokoto state and  Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a head-to-head battle for who will claim the seat of governor in the ongoing supplementary election in the state.

Tambuwal before the March 9 governorship elections were declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had polled PDP’s 489,558 votes, while his closest contender, Aliyu scored 486,145 votes.

However, after the results from 21 out of 22 LGAs that have been so far announced by INEC, the gap between Tambuwal and Aliyu has now shrunk to 2,057 votes – With Kebbe LGA of at least 20,000 registered voters, to decide who Sokoto’s next governor will be.

So far, Tambuwal has scored 506,545 and Aliyu has scored 504, 488 – As collation at the Sultan Maccido Institute, Sokoto State, has been adjourned.
