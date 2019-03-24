‘We had sex’ – Mel B reveals she and Spice Girls band mate Geri Halliwe were intimate

by Temitope Alabi

Mel B reveals she and Spice Girls bandmate,Geri Halliwe had sex

Former Spice Girls singer Mel B has just revealed she had sex with bandmate Geri Horner during the height of their Spice Girls fame back in the 90’s.

The 43-year-old bisexual singer made this known while filming Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Friday.

It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.’She (Geri) is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.

‘She had great boobs,’ Mel dished before confirming to Piers that it was only the one time that it had happened.

However, reports have it that the revelation may have caused major issues as sources revealed Mel frantically called Geri to apologise amid claims her husband may have gotten upset over the confession.

You may also like

BBNaija 2018: Tobi has nothing to offer as a man – Cee-c [VIDEO]

Nigeria’s hairiest woman Queen Okafor shaves her beard (Photos)

“I Won’t Marry A Man I Don’t Have Sex With” – Nigerian Lady Reveals Why

Adesua Etomi-Wellington stuns with her freckled face and afro (Photo)

Justin Timberlake welcomes Will Smith to Instagram with a very hilarious message

Photos From DJ Khaled And Nicole Turk’s Baby shower

Timaya Attacked By Fans For Mocking Salary Earners

Daniel Craig Quits James Bond Role After Signing Up For New American TV Series

“I can’t be with you if you don’t know your worth,” billionaire Mike Adenuga’s son, Paddy, tells women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *