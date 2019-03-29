What Fani Kayode Said About Innoson Motors Taking Over GTBank Is A Must Read

Former minister of aviation and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode, has reacted to the now trending news that Popular Nigerian car manufacturing company, Innoson, is set to take over GTBank after securing a court order.

Fani Kayode who spoke through his Twitter handle said he had warned the former Managing Director of Gtbank, Segun Agbaje about allowing himself to b used against Innoson Motors.

What he wrote:

Last year I warned my aburo Segun Agbaje, the former MD of GTB, about allowing himself to be used against Innoson Motors by the barbarians. Now the bank has been taken over by Innoson and Segun has lost his job,his reputation and his name and he has been taken to the cleaners. pic.twitter.com/XDUAFo4fzV — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 29, 2019