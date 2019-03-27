Why is APC taking panadol 4 INEC’s headache??? – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has lampooned the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) for saying the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) server was hacked by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

APC made this statement after Atiku went public claiming that INEC’s server showed that he won the Presidential election by over 1.6 million votes.

Melaye while reacting via his Twitter handle, flayed APC and questioned the independence of INEC if APC is the one complaining.

What he said:

Why is APC taking panadol 4 INEC's headache?. It is appalling that APC is the one complaining that INEC server is being hacked. Is INEC no longer independent? Can't INEC complain to security agencies if their website or server has been compromised? Is INEC and APC the same? – SDM — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 27, 2019