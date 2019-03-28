Why judge revoked Nnamdi Kanu’s bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has revoked the bail of  the self-proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and ordered his rearrest.

This order was given by Justice Binta Nyako in a Thursday ruling, because he had failed to appear in court after his bail was granted almost two years ago.

Justice Nyako further ordered that trial continues in Kanu’s absence while also directing that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.

The case was then adjourned till June 18 as she ruled on an application filed before the court by the prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran.

Labaran had prayed the court to continue trial in Kanu’s absence, in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act since he has failed to avail himself.

The prosecuting counsel also asked the court to revoke the IPOB leader’s bail, for failing to be present for his trial.

When the judge had granted Kanu bail in April 2017, based on his health, she had ordered that he presents three sureties, one of whom must be a serving senator, a Jewish religious leader and a highly respected person who must own a landed property in Abuja.

Granting press interviews, holding rallies or being in a gathering of more than 10 persons while on bail, was also prohibited by the judge – As flouting any of the conditions, will revoke the bail.
