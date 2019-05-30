Davido congratulates Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, his late friend’s father

by Verity

Davido congratulates Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, his late friend's father

Nigerian singer Davido real name, David Adeleke has taken to Twitter to congratulate the newly inaugurated governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

The singer who was friends with the governor’s late son, DJ Olu, shared a photo of himself and Mr. Abiodun via his Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon — He said that the state was lucky to have him at the helms of affairs.

He added that the new governor, who took the oath of office, yesterday at Abeokuta the state capital, will do great things.

He tweeted: Congrats @dapoabiodunmfr on your Inauguration!! May God bless your tenure! You will do great things sir ❤️ Ogun state is lucky to have you!

See post

 
Tags from the story
Dapo Abiodun, Davido, Governor, Ogun state

You may also like

Photo of a $535k Rolls Royce Phantom abandoned on a Street in Nigeria

APC Lagos primaries: Sanwo-Olu thrashing Ambode from left right and centre

Fayose Emerges Winner Of Ekiti PDP’s Guber Primaries

Senator Ben Bruce Fires Heavy Shots At Buhari Over Un-employment Situation In The Country

World Population Day: Stakeholders advice Nigerians to adopt family planning

Today In Nigerian History: 8th February

CNPP To Jonathan: Order Independent Probe Into NNPC Accounts

Obasanjo Was So Afraid Of Me That He Called Me Fayose – Alamieyeseigha

Jonathan Mourns Taraba Speaker’s Demise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *