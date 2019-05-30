Davido congratulates Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, his late friend’s father

Nigerian singer Davido real name, David Adeleke has taken to Twitter to congratulate the newly inaugurated governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

The singer who was friends with the governor’s late son, DJ Olu, shared a photo of himself and Mr. Abiodun via his Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon — He said that the state was lucky to have him at the helms of affairs.

He added that the new governor, who took the oath of office, yesterday at Abeokuta the state capital, will do great things.

He tweeted: Congrats @dapoabiodunmfr on your Inauguration!! May God bless your tenure! You will do great things sir ❤️ Ogun state is lucky to have you!

Congrats @dapoabiodunmfr on your Inauguration!! May God bless your tenure ! You will do great things sir ❤️ Ogun state is lucky to have you ! pic.twitter.com/ATeMMK0t6b — Davido (@iam_Davido) May 30, 2019